Rolling Loud has made for an eventful weekend. The festival has provided a wide range of experiences: a bizarre performance from Antonio Brown, a frustrated exit by Kid Cudi, a surprise appearance by Kanye West, and much more.

Saweetie's performance also injected some more unexpectedness into the weekend. During her set, Saweetie stopped performing to flirt with an audience member who was near the stage.

In a video of the interaction, Saweetie crouches as she gazes upon a man in the crowd. She can barely get words out, simply smacking her lips as she looks down at him. "He's got a little chain on," Saweetie said admiringly. The crowd around the man was loving it, encouraging him to get closer to the stage. She then got his name, Will, and the audience went wild, starting to chant, "Let's go Will." Will probably wasn't expecting the spotlight treatment he got, but it certainly didn't seem like he minded it.

During the rest of her performance, Saweetie played the hits, including "Best Friend," "My Type," and "Tap In." She also teased new music from her upcoming debut album, Pretty Bitch Music. The project has been delayed a few times, and Saweetie has explained that this is because it's "not an album, it's a movement." She continued, writing, "There past couple of years have been a growing experience for me as an artist, human, but most importantly a WOMAN. I have realized my purpose with the platform God have given me which is why I have taken my time with releasing music this time around."

Check out the video of Saweetie hitting on her fan below.