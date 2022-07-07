Despite the mixed reception for his sophomore studio album, LIVE LIFE FAST, Roddy Ricch has been having an incredibly memorable festival season this summer. After a brief setback following an arrest that barred him from making it to his Governor's Ball performance, the Compton native has used his platform to the fullest, whether that means attracting the ire of New York politicians by leading a "f*ck NYPD" chant or honoring the lives and cultural contributions of Hip-Hop's fallen artists.

In new footage from his recent performance at Rolling Loud Portugal, Roddy Ricch has once again hit the stage to show his love and support from one of his closest collaborators — Gunna.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Gunna, along with Young Thug and numerous other YSL Records artists, is currently facing a sweeping RICO gang indictment in Atlanta, so although his latest album spawned a slew of new festival-ready hits, he has been unable to perform tracks like "pushin P," "mop," and "P power" for the masses.

Fortunately, Roddy Ricch decided to honor Gunna by playing "pushin P" for the crowd at Rolling Loud Portugal, and after his set, he shared his performance to his Instagram story along and said, "Free MY N*GGA @gunna [P emoji]."

See Roddy Ricch's Instagram story, via DJ Akademiks, below.

Roddy Ricch's public support for Gunna arrives alongside news that the "too easy" rapper has once again been denied bond. Now, Gunna is set to remain behind bars until the YSL trial commences at the top of the new year.

Keep it locked to HNHH as more artists speak out in support of Gunna, Young Thug, and the rest of YSL.