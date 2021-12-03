Gunna Adds Roddy Ricch To "Too Easy" Remix With Future

A new fighter has entered the ring to join Gunna, Wheezy, and Future. Roddy Ricch has stepped up to the challenge, dropping a new verse on the official remix to "Too Easy" ahead of the release of his own studio album this month, as well as Young Wunna's upcoming Drip Season 4.

Following the initial success of "Too Easy," which has picked up over 40 million streams on Spotify, Roddy Ricch has jumped onto the remix, kicking things off with some flex-worthy bars about putting wings on his Rolls-Royce and freezing from all of his jewelry.

With the remix out now, fans are flooding Gunna's comments and asking for the album, which still has the possibility of dropping before the new year. Each week without it hints that DS4 could only be arriving in 2022, though.

Check out the "Too Easy" remix below and let us know what you think.





Quotable Lyrics:

First time I called Elliot, Gunna told me to spend two-fifty

Now my chain cost half a milli' and I'm plottin on a silly billi'

Made twenty-five million, I said mm-mm-mm-mm

Now all of these hoes fuckin' me better, mm-mm-mm-mm