Gunna & Drake Connect On "P Power"

His fans asked, and Gunna answered. The Georgia rapper has kicked off 2022 with a vengeance as Gunna has not only released his celebrated DS4EVER album this month, but he has already dropped off the record's deluxe edition. Prior to releasing DS4EVER, fans were excited to see that Drake would be making an appearance alongside several other top-charting artists on Gunna's list of features, however, Drizzy's track, "P Power," was mysteriously missing.

On Friday (January 14), Gunna and Drake emerged with the track that comes courtesy of production by Metro Boomin. This is reportedly the third time these two rappers have come together and we suspect it won't be the last. The teased version of "P Power" hosted a Donna Summer sample and while this single didn't receive the DS4EVER treatment, fans aren't worried about it as long as it arrived.

Stream "P Power".

Quotable Lyrics

I'm comin', my baby, f*ck it, I'll crocodile Birkin the baby (F*ck it)

We don't take breaks, she wan' f*ck on the daily

Had to stop, get some Percs for this lady

We go CC, make her wanna go crazy

I hit Mercedes inside a Mercedes