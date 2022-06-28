It's becoming apparent that New York City and its surrounding areas are trying to crack down on hip-hop. Roddy Ricch is the latest rapper to be targeted by politicians due to his recent appearance at Summer Jam. The rapper took the stage shortly after he was released from NYPD's custody on gun charges and led the crowd to chant, "Fuck NYPD."

Unfortunately, it seems like one Nassau County Executive doesn't believe in Roddy Ricch's first amendment right to free speech. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman told the New York Post that he wants Roddy Ricch banned from performing in New York this fall due to his stage antics at Summer Jam.

"The last thing these officers need is some ‘celebrity’ inciting violence and hate against them," Blakeman said. "As violence against police is on the rise, and woke politicians fan the flames of the defund the police movement, we should be showing more support for our police, not less."

Roddy Ricch is expected to perform in Long Island in September as part of Post Malone's forthcoming tour but Blakeman wants to put a stop to the California rapper's performance. "On behalf of the 1.4 million residents of Nassau County, I strongly condemn [Ricch’s] rhetoric in the strongest possible terms,” Blakeman said. “The Nassau County Police Department works closely with the NYPD every day to keep communities safe across Nassau County.”

