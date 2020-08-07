Rod Wave Releases "Pray 4 Love" Deluxe With Lil Baby & Yo Gotti

Rod Wave is one of the most emotional rappers on the scene right now. He has a way with words, telling stories that many find relatable as ever. His lyrical content ranges from the act of falling in love to the woes of breaking up. Of course, he can flex too.

Hailing from Florida, Rod Wave has a beautiful voice and he uses it, singing on the majority of his records. Announcing the deluxe edition of his highlight album Pray 4 Love a few weeks ago, an album that peaked at #2, Rod has officially come through with the reloaded version with eleven new songs.

Including the previously released "Freestyle" and "Through The Wire," Rod Wave also teams up with Yo Gotti and Lil Baby on the new deluxe version. Check it out below and let us know what your favorite new song is.

Tracklist:

1. Pray 4 Love

2. Fuck The World

3. Thief In The Night

4. Thug Life

5. I Remember

6. Rags2Riches (feat. ATR Son Son)

7. No Weakness

8. Roaming

9. The Greatest

10. Ribbon In The Sky

11. 5% Tints

12. Girl Of My Dreams

13. Thug Motivation

14. Dark Clouds

15. Fire & Desire

16. Letter From Houston

17. Freestyle

18. Sack Right (feat. Yo Gotti)

19. Rags2Riches 2 (feat. Lil Baby)

20. To My Grave

21. Smile

22. Out My Business

23. Through The Wire

24. FrFr

25. Ain't Mad At You