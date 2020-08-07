Rod Wave Releases "Pray 4 Love" Deluxe With Lil Baby & Yo Gotti

Rod Wave is one of the most emotional rappers on the scene right now. He has a way with words, telling stories that many find relatable as ever. His lyrical content ranges from the act of falling in love to the woes of breaking up. Of course, he can flex too.
Hailing from Florida, Rod Wave has a beautiful voice and he uses it, singing on the majority of his records. Announcing the deluxe edition of his highlight album Pray 4 Love a few weeks ago, an album that peaked at #2, Rod has officially come through with the reloaded version with eleven new songs.
Including the previously released "Freestyle" and "Through The Wire," Rod Wave also teams up with Yo Gotti and Lil Baby on the new deluxe version. Check it out below and let us know what your favorite new song is.
Tracklist:
1. Pray 4 Love
2. Fuck The World
3. Thief In The Night
4. Thug Life
5. I Remember
6. Rags2Riches (feat. ATR Son Son)
7. No Weakness
8. Roaming
9. The Greatest
10. Ribbon In The Sky
11. 5% Tints
12. Girl Of My Dreams
13. Thug Motivation
14. Dark Clouds
15. Fire & Desire
16. Letter From Houston
17. Freestyle
18. Sack Right (feat. Yo Gotti)
19. Rags2Riches 2 (feat. Lil Baby)
20. To My Grave
21. Smile
22. Out My Business
23. Through The Wire
24. FrFr
25. Ain't Mad At You