Rod Wave Shares Up-Close-&-Personal "Pray 4 Love" Project

Erika Marie
April 03, 2020 02:55
Rod Wave returns with a 14-track album where he gets open and honest with fans about all aspects of his life.


Days after releasing the visual to his single "The Greatest," Rod Wave delivers his album Pray 4 Love. The St. Petersburg, Florida native has shared an honest record where he exposes both his strengths and weaknesses. Whether he's speaking on matters of love, street life, or inner demons, Rod Wave opens himself to with fans on 14 tracks where he returns to what matters: Creating music.

“Before the albums, and people talking and liking and following, all I had was the music,” the rapper told Apple Music. “The music helps me talk about [my problems]. I don't regret going through none of it, because if it hadn’t went down like that, 'Heart on Ice' wouldn’t have even been a song. It would have been 'Wrist on Ice.'”  For the bulk of the album, he flies solo aside from a single feature from ATR Son Son, so check out Pray 4 Love by Rod Wave and let us know what you think about this one.

Tracklist

1. Pray 4 Love
2. F*ck the World
3. Thief in the Night
4. Thug Life
5. I Remember
6. Rags2Riches ft. ATR Son Son
7. No Weakness
8. Roaming
9. The Greatest
10. Ribbon in the Sky
11. 5% Tints
12. Girl of My Dreams
13. Thug Motivation
14. Dark Clouds

Rod Wave ATR Son Son
Rod Wave Shares Up-Close-&-Personal "Pray 4 Love" Project
