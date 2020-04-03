Rod Wave Shares Up-Close-&-Personal "Pray 4 Love" Project

Days after releasing the visual to his single "The Greatest," Rod Wave delivers his album Pray 4 Love. The St. Petersburg, Florida native has shared an honest record where he exposes both his strengths and weaknesses. Whether he's speaking on matters of love, street life, or inner demons, Rod Wave opens himself to with fans on 14 tracks where he returns to what matters: Creating music.

“Before the albums, and people talking and liking and following, all I had was the music,” the rapper told Apple Music. “The music helps me talk about [my problems]. I don't regret going through none of it, because if it hadn’t went down like that, 'Heart on Ice' wouldn’t have even been a song. It would have been 'Wrist on Ice.'” For the bulk of the album, he flies solo aside from a single feature from ATR Son Son, so check out Pray 4 Love by Rod Wave and let us know what you think about this one.

Tracklist

1. Pray 4 Love

2. F*ck the World

3. Thief in the Night

4. Thug Life

5. I Remember

6. Rags2Riches ft. ATR Son Son

7. No Weakness

8. Roaming

9. The Greatest

10. Ribbon in the Sky

11. 5% Tints

12. Girl of My Dreams

13. Thug Motivation

14. Dark Clouds