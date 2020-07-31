mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rod Wave Releases New Freestyle From "Pray 4 Love" Deluxe Edition

Alex Zidel
July 31, 2020 11:39
Freestyle
Rod Wave

Rod Wave unleashes a soulful new freestyle from his upcoming deluxe album.


Rod Wave continues to turn heads with his soulful singles, spilling tons of emotion in his music and connecting with his audience organically. Earlier this year, the rapper went viral with his hit track "Heart On Ice" and his latest album Pray 4 Love received tons of critical acclaim. People are genuinely excited about what the Florida native brings to the table and, with his deluxe album on the way, we've been blessed with a brand new freestyle.

Hopping in the studio and blurting out whatever came to his mind, Wave managed to bring out more emotion than most people would have accomplished bringing a written verse to the studio. 

"Freestyle" is the latest song to release from the Pray 4 Love deluxe, which will feature Lil Baby and Yo Gotti. Stay tuned for that and let us know what you think of this one.

Quotable Lyrics:

And these n***as love to hate, they rather go blind than see me winnin'
I just did the dash in a Maserati engine
Been all around the world, I met all kind of women
Took me to have my own kid to see it different
Shoutout to all my n***as trappin', livin' tax free
These days it's seven figures when they tax me

