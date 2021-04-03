After experiencing numerous delays with the project, Rod Wave finally arrived with his third studio SoulFly late last month. After publically blasting his label Alamo Records earlier in the year and suggesting they were the reason for the album's delay, he later made peace with them and announced the tracklist for SoulFly soon thereafter. Early projections for the project suggested the 'trap soul' lyricist was on pace to sell between 100k-150k copies in his first week, which would effectively secure him a debut at the Billboard Top 200 summit. Official sales figures now confirm that he did just that.

SoulFly, which is largely featureless aside from one guest appearance from Polo G, moved 139,000 copies in its first week, earning the Florida native his first number one album ever.

The album overtakes last week's number one Justin Bieber's Justice, which moved 154,000 copies in its first week. The rapper proudly shared a screenshot of the sales figures on his Instagram page with a few emojis.

In addition to the Billboard No.1 album, the 22-year-old also recently celebrated earning a dozen different RIAA Platinum and Gold Certifications. "Still He Got So Far To Go," he penned in the caption of the celebratory post.

As for what's next for the Alamo Records signee, he's hinted at a potential collaboration between Ed Sheeran, made possible by Charlamagne tha God.