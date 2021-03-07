For Rod Waves fans, news that his forthcoming album is set to arrive at the tail end of this month calls for a celebration. If you've been following the St. Petersburg native's career relatively closely, you likely already know that earlier last month, he was having some trouble with Alamo Records. He accused the label of refusing to pay him and holding back the release of his then-upcoming album Times Hard. While airing them out initially, he eventually resolved things with the label and explained his album would be arriving in a couple of weeks. Now titled SoulFly, the album is set to arrive on March 26th.

"SoulFly," the rapper penned in the caption of an Instagram post announcing the colossal news, adding an airplane, a black heart and a world emoji, likely speaking to the thematic material set to appear on the album. In addition to sharing the 19 song track-list, he also offered a set of visuals associated with the upcoming release. The only feature through the album's entire run comes from Polo G on the seventh track "Richer."

We've noted the tracklist below for your convenience. Let us know if you're looking forward to the new project in the comments.

Tracklist

1. Soul Fly (Intro)

2. Gone Till November

3. Blame On You

4. Don't Forget

5. Tombstone

6. All I Got

7. Richer ft. Polo G

8. Street Runner

9. Pillz & Billz

10. How The Game Do

11. Shock Da World

12. What's Love?? (Interlude)

13. OMDB

14. Invisible Scar

15. Calling

16. Sneaky Links

17. Believe Me

18. Moving On

19. Changing (Outro)