A question posed on Instagram may have just resulted in a collaboration. The Navy, as in Rihanna's fanbase, is ready for the singer to roll out her phantom forthcoming project, but Ri has made it clear that she won't be rushed. She's been steadily building her billion-dollar Fenty brand for years, and now that she's on top of the cosmetics world, Rihanna is looking to stay there.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

Still, her fans have been pegging her with questions about the release of her next album and even Pharrell Williams has added to the excitement with the news that The Neptunes have been in the studio with the singer. On Wednesday (March 24), Rihanna slid in IG's comments to tease that she may, just for kicks, drop off a new single this year to tie us over, and as anticipation continues to build, Hollywood Unlocked wanted to know what woman in the industry Rihanna should collaborate with on said track.

The options were as follows: Saweetie, Doja Cat, Asian Doll, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Yung Miami. Rihanna made aware of the post and chimed in with her choice. "Careshaaaaaaaa," wrote the singer. Yung Miami didn't hesitate to respond that she's available. "@badgalriri savage summer 2021 let's goooooooo [red heart emojis]."

We'll all have to wait and see if this materializes, but the possibility of a collaboration has caused fanbases of both ladies to implode. Check out the post below and let us know if you think this is a good pairing.