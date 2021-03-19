There has been a lot of noise from Cardi B in recent days as the rapper has gone toe-to-toe with author Candace Owens. Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion's Grammy Award "WAP" performance grabbed global attention and once again, the racy single was the center of controversy. Aside from warring with Owens over on Twitter, Cardi sat down for an interview on Stationhead where she spoke about her goals and people who influence her, like Fenty mogul Rihanna.



Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images

Cardi admitted that when she first launched her career and people asked who she admired, she would tell them no one. However, that has changed. "Now that I'm at the level that I'm at, one of my biggest influences is Rihanna and JAY-Z," said Cardi. "I'm not just saying it to kiss ass or anything. I just feel like they're so influential because Rihanna comes from a country, a Caribbean country, that my parents came from and she's a whole billionaire."

"And every single time that I'm getting dragged on social media, people, my fans be like, 'You know this is something that Rihanna dealt with when she first came out,'" she added. People just talking sh*t on Twitter and everything. I wasn't really aware 'cause I didn't use to be on social media like that when I was younger, but for her to make her business so big and be a billionaire, like, that's what I strive to be. That's what I want."

"I want to be a billion-dollar woman. I want to build a huge brand. I want to be there. Not just to be recognized as the music, but like, she's a whole f*ckin' brand." Listen to a snippet of Cardi's Stationhead interview below.

[via]