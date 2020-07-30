Could it be? Is Rihanna talking about... music???

The Rihanna Navy has been begging the pop star to release new music for the last four years, making sure to flood her mentions with demands for R9 every time she posts. In the past, she has trolled her fans right back, letting it be known that she was focusing on the development of her numerous businesses. The head the brand new Fenty Skin brand, as well as the mogul behind Fenty, Savage X Fenty, and Fenty Beauty, Rihanna has been a busy bee for the last half-decade, taking steps to become the next billionaire musician. Now, she may be getting back in the studio.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna said what we've all been waiting to hear. Unfortunately though, it doesn't feel like she's in any rush to drop R9.



"I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it's gonna come out," she said. "[Y]ou're not going to be disappointed when it happens. It's going to be worth it... I'm not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting... It's taken this long, I'm gonna make it worth it."

While this doesn't offer much in the way of a definitive release date, at least we know that it is indeed coming. We'll just need to be patient.

