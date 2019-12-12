After his controversial arrest in Stockholm in July, one would think that ASAP Rocky would never want to go back to Sweden ever again. However that’s not the case. In fact, Rocky decided to return to the Scandinavian country last night to perform at Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe theatre for the first time since his incarceration.

Rocky delivered a prison-themed show last night, performing atop a long cage where his dance crew was imprisoned. He even had a special fan in the crowd to watch him perform, and that being Rihanna. TheShadeRoom obtained footage from a fan in the crowd who caught Rihanna in the front row. Rihanna can be seen wearing some black clothes, her hair up, and a collection of green jewelry around her neck (see below).

Rihanna’s appearance comes not long after she was spotted hanging out with Rocky and his A$AP Mob entourage after his Rolling Loud set in NYC on Oct. 13. It’s unclear if she’s just being a good friend or if there’s something more between the two superstars, but Rihanna is definitely showing a lot of support to Rocky lately. We'll keep you posted with regards to her long awaited album as its unveiled.