During this quarantine, Rihanna has stepped up to help her home country of Barbados. The Caribbean island has logged a handful of coronavirus cases, but considering its population, authorities want to control the spread of COVID-19 as quickly as possible. It's been reported that over the last few weeks, Rihanna has made generous donations to Barbados and New York, helping to supply healthcare workers with ventilators to treat patients. Now, Rihanna's father Ronald Fenty has told The Sun that his famous daughter sent a ventilator to his home after he contracted COVID-19.

"My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day," Ronald told the publication. "I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn." He also stated that Rihanna went above and beyond to make sure he recovered. "She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done."

Ronald Fenty also shared what it was like while he was ill. "I got a fever up inside of my nose. I had a fever across my lips. It was just a lot of fever," he added. "I feared the worst. I thought I was going to die, honestly." Ronald eventually spent 14 days under strict supervision at the Paragon Isolation Center. "I want everybody to stay home. This is a serious situation," he said. "More serious than people realize. Please stay home."

[via]