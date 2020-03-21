A select few celebrities are doing what they can to help through this COVID-19 pandemic. Rihanna has added her name to the list of charitable famous figures as it's being announced that she plans to donate BB$1.4 million (approximately $700K) worth of ventilators to her home country of Barbados to help combat against coronavirus.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

According to Kevz Politics, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley recently made the announcement about the singer's generous offer. ET Canada also noted that Rihanna is known for giving back to her native country, including founding "the Clara Lionel Foundation in honour of her grandparents, which supports the Clara Braithwaite Center for Oncology and Nuclear Medicine at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados."

Caribbean National Weekly also shared today (March 20) that two news cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. That makes six total cases in Barbados, as the others were revealed earlier this week. The report about Rihanna comes on the same day that it was shared that Kanye West donated an undisclosed sum to a charity in his hometown of Chicago that will feed the elderly in the Windy City's South Side. Additionally, the rapper has given an unspecified amount to the Dream Center, a non-profit in Los Angeles.