It's a strange time to be alive, and though the coronavirus pandemic has proven to be a dangerous foe, humanity has been fighting back through generosity and perseverance. And with an economic recession emerging as an unexpected yet debilitating side-effect, those with vast fortunes have stepped up to do their part in assisting. Variety reports that Jay-Z and Rihanna are the latest hip-hop icons to step up, with both parties officially donating a million dollars apiece through their respective foundations.

Caroline McCredie/Getty Images

Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation has already played a part in battling the virus, and this additional million is set to provide further assistance to COVID-relief efforts. Jay-Z has opted to match Rih's contributions through his Shawn Carter Foundation, totaling to a two-million-dollar sum. This comes on the heels of a substantial five-million-dollar donation from Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation, which aimed to help marginalized communities across the United States, Africa, and the Caribbean.

The report cites an official announcement from the CLF detailing the aim of Rihanna's donation, which includes daycare service to health care workers, further testing accessibility to New Yorkers, meal delivery for the elderly and homeless, the provision of emergency economic assistance to immigrants, and more.

In an official announcement, CLF executive director Justine Lucas spoke about the donation. “There are a number of populations who are especially vulnerable during this pandemic — those who are undocumented, incarcerated, elderly and homeless, as well as children of frontline health workers and first responders," she states. "Now more than ever, we need to support organizations prioritizing the health and rights of these individuals.”

