Rihanna and Kevin Durant took some lighthearted digs at each other about coronavirus in the comments of yet another one of DJ Spade's Instagram live streams, and it looks like Drake was a little jealous of their back-and-forth. Ever since the coronavirus pandemic reached new heights, forcing everyone to stay home with nothing to do, Instagram live has become the place to be. Stars have taken to interacting with fellow celebrities in the comments of their peers' IG live streams, at times dragging each other with love for the sake of relieving boredom. Since famous folks can't link up with their famous friends IRL anymore, what better place to catch up than in the comments of an IG live sesh?

That's exactly the attitude that Bad Gal Riri possessed when she tuned into another one of DJ Spade's IG lives, following his widely discussed spin battle with OVO Sound's DJ Night Owl Sound earlier this week. Rih noticed that a certain NBA star—Mr. Kevin Durant—was among the many viewers in her company, so she decided to roast him about his currently contagious state following his coronavirus diagnosis. "Is KD allowed in here?” Rih asked the "crowd." "Should I wear a mask to live?” Later, she followed her joke up with a sincere message about KD's health. "But foreal get well soon KD," she wrote. Before he could respond, she continued clowning him by commenting, "Back with my mask! @easymoneysniper wya?” KD eventually acknowledged her playful disses with a diss of his own, bringing up Rihanna's recent at-risk travels. "Yo Robyn didn’t u just come from Europe?”

The two of them continued to go back and forth with the clap backs, keeping it all in good fun. Catching wind that his buddy, KD, and the lowkey love of his life—I mean, friendly ex were engaging in witty banter, Drake decided to join in on the conversation. The rapper recently went into self-isolation after hanging out with KD only a few days before the Brooklyn Nets star tested positive for coronavirus. Drake later found out he had tested negative, but apparently he still thinks Rih and KD should stop making light of the virus. "We have to dead the treyfive corona jokes," Drizzy wrote, in hopes that either of them would respond. However, as far as we can tell, neither Rih nor KD saw the comment, or, even, worse, they simply ignored it.

While she may not have engaged with him this time around, Riri and Drake had their own friendly interaction in DJ Spade's aforementioned spin battle live session. The exchange involved Drake trolling Rihanna about releasing new music (which, technically, did happen this week), and Rih subsequently roasting Drake for acting "thirsty." Here's hoping DJ Spade keeps up the live sessions, so we can see more of Drake and Riri's antics.

