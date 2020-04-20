Rihanna's father is being called out for alleged lies, according to Page Six. Over the weekend, the megastar's father had done an interview with The Sun alleging that he had contracted coronavirus and that his daughter sent him a ventilator. "My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day. I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn," he said. "She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done." He added that she sent him a ventilator that "he hadn't used yet." Apparently, that isn't true, according to a rep for the "Needed Me" singer.



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Seeing as how the world is in dire need of ventilators now more than ever, it's understandable why reps for RihRih would want to debunk those rumors, especially when she's been putting in work for relief efforts. Rihanna and Jay-Z together donated $2M to fight coronavirus following a massive $5M RihRih's Clara Lionel Foundation's donated as well as for efforts. Most recently, she and Jack Dorsey donated $4.2M for domestic violence victims.

Even as she's pulled through with some major philanthropic moves during the pandemic, she recently gave fans a "Fenty Social Club" Party on Instagram Live that included performances from Lil Uzi Vert, Octavian, and many more.

