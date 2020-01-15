Rihanna has been going all out for Valentine's Day with her recent Savage x Fenty lingerie rollout, and we can't say we're complaining. The multihyphenate mogul has been busy promoting one of her many business ventures under the Fenty name, showing off the lingerie line's V-Day collection. As usual, Rih knows that the best way to get our attention to model her pieces herself, and this time is no exception. With only one month until the romantic holiday is upon us, the official Savage x Fenty Instagram posted a photo of Rih rocking a kiss-patterned bra from the same pink and red neon bedroom photo shoot as previously shared shots.

"We’re officially one month out from #ValentinesDay and @badgalriri has blessed us 🖤 We’re re-launching one of our best-selling styles - “Eye Heart U!” 👁♥️U. Get you some now because y’all know they go fast! #XXSavageX," the brand wrote in the caption of the post. Her signature smouldering stare practically pierces through the camera as Rih lounges on the floor next to the bed, a white teddy bear in her lap. Though she's been under fire since the new year began for failing to deliver an album in 2019 as promised, the Bad Gal always knows how to win everyone over again with a steamy lingerie shot.