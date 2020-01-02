Whenever there's a holiday on the horizon, Rihanna ensures that people are spending money on her products instead of the competitors. Lending her name to Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty, and her personal Fenty collection with LVMH, the pop star has been levelling up for years. Although she didn't release an album in 2019 as she had previously promised, Rihanna does appear to be finishing up her next musical adventure, teasing the body of work on social media the other day. Usually, in order to lure attention to her Savage X Fenty offerings, Rih will model the collection herself, stripping down to her sexy lingerie and giving everybody a show. She adopted that method of promotion once again, announcing the brand's collaboration with Adam Selman on a 19-piece capsule.

Being marketed towards the "bad ass babe" in your life, the ultra-sexy collection contains pieces for women of all shapes and sizes. As seen in the photos below, the inclusive underwear carries plenty of red vibes for Valentine's Day. The sets are separated into two moods: Locket Down and Down The Aisle. The former features a key charm zipper made for the bad gal herself, while the latter is made to be layered for the "deceivingly sweet" girl.

Both sets are now available on the Savage X Fenty website, coming in two special VIP boxes. It's time to get those credit cards ready again boys, another Hallmark holiday is on the way.

