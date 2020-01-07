Rihanna ended the decade by giving us a selection of sultry images coming from her sexy Savage x Fenty holiday releases and now she's kicked off the new decade by showcasing her gorgeous natural look. The singer - who did not give us an album last year as she promised - posted a bareface selfie of herself to Instagram with some braids in looking just a pretty as she does with a full face of make up. "First selfie of the year doe. #2020," she captioned the post.

While Rihanna's post cleary pulled in all kinds of sweet remarks by her fans and famous friends, we can guarantee that Boosie Badazz is just as much of a fan as anyone else. The rapper recently explained in depth just how beautiful he thought the "Needed Me" singer is. "That girl look like my uncle potato salad. I swear to god. My mouth was wet like a dog," he said. "You know when that dog [pants]. I said, 'Lord Jesus, this is a beautiful black woman. They got some beautiful women in the world and she one of 'em. And she a boss. That up the grade. She just a boss. I don't see how a n*gga let that go."