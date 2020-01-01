2019 has come to a close, and Robyn Rihanna Fenty is in hot water with half the Internet. As most of us know, the multihyphenate has taken an extensive hiatus from music since dropping 2016's ANTI, instead focusing on her Fenty makeup, lingerie, and fashion lines, among other things. Though she has been working on a new album, she has asked that we all leave her alone about the release date, even recently teasing that the album is finished, but that she is being petty and refusing to release it.

At one point, Rih revealed that the album would be released sometime during 2019, and with the end of the year fast approaching, many fans presumed that it would drop right before the clock struck twelve on New Year's Eve. It has become clear, however, that this was not the case, as no new album has been placed in our possession. While many would insist that it's not that deep and that Rih doesn't owe us anything, others feel betrayed by their fave, and made sure to let her and everyone else know how they really feel about it.

Some took to calling Rihanna a clown for her tricks and themselves clowns for believing her.

Others called her out for lying to their faces.

A few joked that Rih is absolutely enjoying watching us squirm, which may be true considering how aggressive and relentless some fans have been about her dropping the album.

Some even sent the Bad Gal some comical threats, though they are (hopefully) all in good fun.

Overall, though, people are just upset and disappointed.

Fingers crossed for R9 in 2020!