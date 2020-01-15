Shaggy stirred the pot recently when he made claims that he was asked to add his talents to Rihanna's forthcoming mystery album, but he declined. According to the singer, her team wanted him to audition for the guest spot, but he didn't think at this stage in his career that he had to try out for anyone. "They approached me for the Rihanna project, yeah," Shaggy reportedly said. "There’s a lot of great people involved but for me, I didn’t need to audition to be on the record, I’ll leave that to younger guys."



Now, Jamaica Irie FM Morning Show reports that they spoke with one of Rihanna's representatives who shut down rumors that anyone was asked to audition. “We are working on an album, not a talent show, so why would [Rihanna] require Shaggy or any other artist to audition?” the rep reportedly said, according to TheJasmineBRAND.

The person added that it wasn't even Rihanna who reached out to Shaggy, but vice versa. “After Rihanna had already gathered all the material for the album, Shaggy contacted her asking to be a part of the album," they stated. "She explained to him that the album was pretty much completed and they were just working on mixing, mastering and deciding which songs to actually use. However, she invited him to submit some materials so she could see if it fits with the flow of the album. That was by no means asking for an audition, it was more going out of her way to get him on the album.”

The rep hopes Shaggy will come forward to clarify his statements and tell the truth because the media can sometimes twist people's words. Meanwhile, Shaggy has yet to comment on Rihanna's representative's statements.