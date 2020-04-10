Rihanna is making sure to keep us all entertained during quarantine by hopping on the Instagram live concert bandwagon and throwing a virtual event of her own. The multihyphenate mogul announced on Thursday (April 9th) that she'll be hosting the very first "Fenty Social Club" party on Friday night, and we're all invited. The live concert has a stacked lineup, featuring DJ sets from Kitty Ca$h, DJ Pedro, and Stretch Armstrong and a performance by British rapper Octavian. Although we're keeping our fingers crossed, it's unclear whether Rih herself will be performing as well. The virtual event will take place at 6:00pm EST/3:00pm PST. Click here for the digital invite.

Riri has been busy during quarantine, ensuring (from a distance) that those most deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic are taken care of. She made a five million dollar donation through her Clara Lionel Foundation toward a few different organizations that are working to combat the pandemic, followed by an additional million dollars matched by Jay-Z through his Shawn Carter Foundation toward coronavirus relief. She also donated $700,000 worth of ventilators to Barbados, as well as some much-needed personal protective equipment to New York State. Unfortunately, Rih also had to send a ventilator to her dad, Ronald Fenty, after he was diagnosed with coronavirus recently. Feel better Mr. Fenty!

