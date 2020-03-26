Rihanna is really out here saving the world. As necessary medical supplies like masks, gloves that protect individuals from becoming infected with the virus experience more and more shortages, health professionals are urging for donations of proper equipment. Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, revealed on Thursday that the multi-hyphenate mogul did just that, when he thanked Rih for donating personal protective equipment to New York State amid the coronavirus pandemic. New York has been hit the most hard by the virus out of any American state, so the donation was surely needed. "I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State," Cuomo tweeted. "We're so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up."

Rihanna has already been helping combat the pandemic in a number of ways. She gave approximately $700K worth of ventilators to her home country of Barbados, and donated an additional $5 million through her Clara Lionel Foundation to various organizations helping those most deeply impacted by coronavirus. The organizations she has supported thus far include Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, and the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Her donated funds will "support local food banks serving at-risk communities and the elderly in the U.S., testing and care in Haiti and Malawi, the distribution of medical equipment, vaccine and therapy research and development, and healthcare training." Way to go, Rih.