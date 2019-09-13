Rihanna is one of the biggest artists in the world and hasn't released a new album in three years. Fans are eager for some fresh music and as of right now, it looks like she will be dropping something in December. While she hasn't confirmed that herself, she is now contributing to some other rumors that already have fans getting all riled up on social media.

The star was out in New York City to host the fifth annual Diamond Ball and during an interview with Essence, she made some interesting comments. Rihanna was speaking on the power of black women and hinted that she may actually be pregnant.

"I’m a Black woman," Rihanna said. "I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman AND…I’m going to give birth to a Black woman."

Of course, this sent fans into a complete tailspin on Twitter as they started to dissect her comments and look for further clues that she is pregnant. For instance, some people felt as though she had a bit of a baby bump last night and that it's just more fuel to the pregnancy fire.

Check out some of the best reactions to the rumors below.

[Via]