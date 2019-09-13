The fashion world has barely had time to recover from Rihanna 's ultra-secretive Savage x Fenty New York Fashion Week runway show, but there's no time to rest for the Barbadian superstar. The charitable Diamond Ball was in full swing on Thursday evening at New York City's Cipriani Wall Street venue. Seth Meyers acted as the emcee as DJ Khaled and Pharrell Williams blessed the audience with performances. At this year's event, Rihanna and the Diamond Ball officials honored two people: Mia Mottley, the Prime Minister of Barbados and Shaun King, a civil and social activist.

There were plenty of celebrities in attendance who showed up in their finest. Cardi B and her sister Hennessy Carolina were glammed up on the red carpet along with "Motivation" singer Normani, Fever rapper Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Ferg and A$AP Rocky, G-Eazy and his girlfriend Yasmin Wijnaldum, happy couple YG and Kehlani, Meek Mill, 21 Savage, 2 Chainz, and Pharrell along with his wife Helen Lasichanh. An excited DJ Khaled walked the carpet with his wife, Nicole Tuck, who showed off her baby bump.

Check out a few photos from the fifth annual Diamond Ball below.



Rihanna - Steven Ferdman/Getty Images



Cardi B & Hennessy Carolina - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images



DJ Khaled & Nicole Tuck - Steven Ferdman/Getty Images



Megan Thee Stallion - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images



YG & Kehlani - Steven Ferdman/Getty Images



A$AP Ferg & Renell Medrano - Steven Ferdman/Getty Images



G-Eazy & Yasmin Wijnaldum - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images



Meek Mill - Steven Ferdman/Getty Images



Normani - Steven Ferdman/Getty Images



Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh - Steven Ferdman/Getty Images



2 Chainz - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images



A$AP Rocky - Steven Ferdman/Getty Images



21 Savage - Steven Ferdman/Getty Images