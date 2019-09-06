For months, Rihanna's Navy has been on the singer looking for a truthful update on when her new music will be arriving considering that her last album was 2016's Anti. While fans understand that the "Needed Me" singer has been busy building her empire with her Savage x Fenty lingerie, high fashion Fenty label and beauty brand, every night day that passes without a Rihanna offering has crushed the hearts of many.

"It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now. I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete," Rihanna previously stated of her new music.

Good news has finally arrived since Universal Music France held it's yearly "open session" where the label shares its reports of the year so far and anticipates what's to come for the following months. On the list for the rest of 2019 is none other than Rihanna's upcoming album set to drop in December.

Elsewhere on the calendar for the label are some other exciting drops coming from even more industry hitters. We can expect a tape from The Migos, Drake, The Weeknd and Kanye West respectively in November.