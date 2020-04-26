Lil Uzi Vert's crush on Rihanna has yet to subside, as the rapper shared a shot of Rih flashing her underwear on his Instagram story. It's no secret that Uzi has a thing for Rihanna. He's confessed his love for her on multiple occasions, but Rih doesn't even seem to mind his affection for her, as the two of them danced together on Instagram live recently. Since she's the only account that he follows on Instagram, he never misses when she shares new content and always makes sure to give her posts some love.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for TIDAL

That goes for stories, as well, apparently. On Saturday, the multi-hyphenate mogul posted a boomerang on her IG story, in which she had lifted her T-shirt to show off the sheer, high-waisted underwear she was wearing. She included a link to the website for her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, leading us to believe that this peek at her drawers was actually a crafty way to promote her line's new arrivals.

Regardless, Uzi clearly appreciated the clip, as he took a blurry screenshot of her story and proceeded to post it on his own.

It looks like Rih will always be the apple of Uzi's eye. Hopefully they'll end up together one day and live happily ever after.