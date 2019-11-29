Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert was seriously on one last night. I don't know if the Henny was just a little too strong or if he was just feeling particularly angry at his situation with Don Cannon and DJ Drama but the superstar came through with some strong messages for his former business partners and even some of his peers. Calling out Drama and Cannon in a series of tweets, Uzi then went on to address his relationship with Playboi Carti, revealing that the two are no longer on good terms. Before deleting a bunch of the messages, he replied to some fans asking about his feelings for Rihanna, who he has previously admitted to crushing on. As of now, he's just waiting for the Bajan Beauty to realize that they're perfect for each other.

No stranger to heartbreak, Lil Uzi Vert is still looking for the right woman to spend the remainder of his days with. He believes that Rihanna is the girl for him and, even though she's currently comfortable with her billionaire boyfriend, Uzi wants her to know that he's still waiting on her to make the first move.

"I think when I become THE ONE she will be my friend till that day I don't wanna hear about her she 2 perfect," wrote Uzi on social media. The post so longer appears on his page but it's clear that Uzi still wants to try things out with RiRi. Do you think he'll get a shot?