Rihanna has already told y'all she's tired of hearing questions about her forthcoming album, but the public doesn't care. Instagram Live has made itself the place to be during this quarantine as the world has turned to the social media platform to connect face-to-face. Some celebrities have turned IG into party sessions including Jermaine Dupri, DJ D-Nice, and Tory Lanez, while others have continued to host interviews and talk shows to keep themselves working through this strange time in history.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Rihanna joined in on the fun when she surprised fans by popping up on Instagram Live. She donned long braids, red lipstick, and black sunglasses as she jammed with friends. Lil Uzi Vert even linked up with her in a split-screen and the two stars had a dance-off as they played Uzi's "Futsal Shuffle." Lil Uzi Vert let those fast feet fly.

Rihanna was reading through a few of the comments and couldn't help noticing that fans continued to give her a hard time about the release date of her next album. She issued a playful warning and told viewers if one more person asked her about the record while "she's trying to save the world unlike y'all president," it's going down "on sight." Check out a few clips of Rihanna on IG Live below.