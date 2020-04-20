The one-way lovefest between Lil Uzi Vert and Rihanna has gone on for years and, finally, the Eternal Atake rapper is seeing some return. This month, he was a guest on Rih's live-stream, dancing with the pop star and interacting with her through the virtual sphere. Considering the fact that his love for her runs deep, that moment must have been huge for Uzi.

After uploading a doublet of new photos to social media this weekend, Rihanna earned the attention of Lil Uzi Vert once more and, this time, he was so impressed that he couldn't even find the words to describe his emotions.

Lil Uzi's crush on Rihanna continues in the form of a new comment left on the make-up mogul's Instagram profile.

As the businesswoman promoted her Fenty Beauty line of products, she rocked a glamourous dress and looked back at the camera, serving big looks. Lil Uzi Vert stopped dead in his tracks, spotting the Bad Gal and hitting her with the mouth-covered emoji, suggesting that he was speechless after viewing her new posts.

As you know, this is not the first time Uzi has shot his shot at the Bajan Beauty. He has worn entire outfits with her face on them, flirted with the artist via interviews, and more.

Do you think they will ever end up together?