Now that we no longer have to focus on the game unfolding in front of us, we're able to discuss other culturally relevant parts of the Super Bowl, such as the event's celebrity presence, and the incredible fashion that some of the stars pulled out to wear.

While she laid low at the event, afterwards, Houston native Beyoncé flexed her incredible outfit on Instagram, consisting of a black corset top, high waisted mid-wash denim jean shorts, and black tights paired with unmissable silver accessories, a tan jacket, a small black purse, sunglasses, and a pair of strappy stilettos.





Other stars that made waves with their outfits (unsurprisingly) are A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, who announced that they're expecting their first child together earlier this month. As Just Jared reports, RiRi's football game apparel was made up of a sheer baby blue blouse that showed off her growing baby bump, paired with some grey denim. On her head, the "Umbrella" singer wore a beautiful blue scarf.

Her beau, the "Fashion Killa" himself, opted for a monogrammed Louis Vuitton button-up paired with a patterned yellow and green scarf tucked around his neck.





Following the game, it's been noted that the famous pair stopped by a restaurant to grab a bite to eat, and the night before, they were spotted – once again, rocking incredibly stylish outfits – as they stepped out for a romantic dinner in Santa Monica.

