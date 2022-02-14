Kanye West had himself a wild day on Sunday as he spent the vast majority of the day constructing Instagram posts that could have gotten him into a lot of trouble with his ex Kim Kardashian. These posts were all centered around none other than Pete Davidson, who Kanye clearly has a lot of distaste for. In fact, Kanye was calling Pete "Skete" which is as juvenile as it gets. Regardless, it got a lot of people talking, which is something Kanye does best.

Following his IG spree, Kanye decided to hit up the Super Bowl, where he got to sit at midfield alongside none other than Antonio Brown. Kanye recently signed AB to Donda Sports, and the two are having a great time off the field together.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Unfortunately, Kanye's presence at the Super Bowl was met with a chorus of boos. As you can see in the clip below, Kanye, North, and Saint West were shown on the Jumbotron, which led to a sea of boos that had North looking especially sad. Saint was all smiles throughout the proceedings, although it's clear his big sister did not feel the same way.

As for Kanye, he was completely masked up, so it is very hard to tell how he felt about it all. Either way, it cannot feel good, especially when you are simply trying to have a good time with your family.





Luckily for Kanye, he was treated to a fantastic game in which the Rams won by a score of 23-20.