Last night, Eminem took part in what was considered to be one of the greatest Super Bowl halftime shows of all time. The show was filled with legendary artists including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and of course, 50 Cent. There were some surprises along the way, and based on the reactions from Twitter, it is clear that this halftime show was a huge success that will forever be remembered for the nostalgia it placed within Millenials.

One of the showstoppers of the night was Eminem's footwear. As many already know, Eminem is a huge sneakerhead, which means it should come as no surprise that he would try to stunt during an event in which millions of people are watching.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

In fact, Eminem was wearing his very own custom Air Jordan 3s, and as you can see in the Instagram post below, they are called the "Air Shady's." The shoe has a "Fire Red" base, however, the left shoe has a backward E on the front, all while the back heel has a name tag that says "Hello, My Name Is Slim Shady." These are extremely cool, and if you're a collector, you can only hope that these get a release one day.





As for the halftime show itself, you can watch Em's part, in the post below. Let us know what you thought of the entire evening, in the comments section.



