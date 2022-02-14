If you tuned into this evening's Super Bowl Halftime show, then you already know that it was jam-packed with plenty of exciting (and memeable moments), such as 50 Cent's surprise upside-down performance of "In Da Club" and Anderson .Paak's drumming skills getting a moment in the spotlight during Eminem's set.

Elsewhere in the 8 Mile actor's stage time, he made a controversial move in taking a knee – an apparent tribute to Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee himself back in 2016 while the national anthem was playing as a protest against police brutality and police inequality.

Initially, rumours began flying online that the NFL had asked Em not to kneel, but a spokesperson for the league is clearing that up. When talking to the New York Times, Brian McCarthy shared that the NFL was aware of the "Beautiful" hitmaker's intention to take a knee as officials had "watched it during rehearsals this week."

McCarthy added that "players, coaches, and personnel were free to have taken a knee before today's game, and that no one has been disciplined for taking a knee since 2016." It's also been noted that Roc Nation has declined to comment on what Eminem intended to signal in kneeling during his performance of "Lose Yourself."

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Apart from the loaded Halftime show – which LeBron James described as "THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW [HE'S] EVER SEEN" – viewers also got to watch beautiful performances of "America the Beautiful" by Jhené Aiko and "The Star-Spangled Banner" by country artist Mickey Guyton.

Read more about that here, and let us know what you think of Eminem's decision to take a knee at the 2022 Super Bowl in the comments.

[Via] [Via]