The last time we received an album from Rico Nasty was back in December of 2020, when she made her presence felt with Nightmare Vacation – a 16-track album with features from Rubi Rose, Sukihana, ppcocaine, Don Toliver, Gucci Mane, Aminé, and Trippie Redd.

For her next drop-off, the 25-year-old is switching things up with a summer release, revealing that Las Ruinas (which appears to also have a 16-song-long tracklist) will be arriving on DSPs next month, on July 22nd.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

"My new project Las Ruinas coming in JULY," she tweeted on Monday (June 20) afternoon. "My most experimental and vulnerable body of work yet. Thank you to everyone involved in bringing this to life."

The Washington, D.C. native shared the black and white cover art, which finds her gracefully posing as a sticky black substance drips down her hands. In another tweet, she shared more good news.

"July 22nd to be exact. And you can pre-order it. Show me [you] preordered for a follow back. I will be on Discord tomorrow talking about 'Black Punk' the music video, the [inspiration] behind it, etc.," she said of her latest single. "I love all of you guys and thank you for waiting patiently."

The pre-save names "Intrusive," "Vaderz" featuring Bktherula, and her aforementioned recent arrival as songs that are sure to be included, and it's likely that we'll hear another single (or two) in the coming weeks.

In other news, Kehlani recently announced that they'll be headed out on their Blue Water Road Trip tour in conjunction with Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad – check out the full list of dates here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.