Both Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar recently announced that they'll be headed out on their own respective tours this summer, following the arrival of their latest rap projects, and today, Kehlani joins them. On Monday, May 16th, the mother of one shared with her fans that she'll be headed out on the Blue Water Road Trip tour later this summer, kicking off in North Carolina on July 30th.

After performing in Raleigh, the R&B vocalist will hit the road across North America on 29 dates, including stops in Vancouver, San Diego, Phoenix, Austin, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Washington, and Miami.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The "Toxic" singer will be bringing "Smack A Bitch" hitmaker Rico Nasty along with her for all Canadian and U.S. dates, and fans can expect to see rising star Destin Conrad at all shows.

In November, Kehlani will head overseas to Europe and the UK, where they'll sing for crowds in Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, France, and more, rounding out the tour on December 12th in Manchester.





In their most recent Instagram caption, Kehlani revealed that they'll be performing music from both blue water road and 2020's It Was Good Until It Wasn't, as well as other releases, and perhaps some surprises.

Check out the full list of tour dates below, and purchase yours this Friday, May 20th when they go on sale at 10 AM local time here.

Tour Dates:

7/30 - Raleigh, NC

8/1 - Miami, FL

8/3 - Atlanta, GA

8/5 - Charlotte, NC

8/7 - Washington, DC

8/9 - New York, NY

8/12 - Boston, MA

8/13 - Bridgeport, CT

8/15 - Philadelphia, PA

8/16 - Pittsburgh, PA

8/17 - Cincinnati, OH

8/19 - Minneapolis, MN

8/22 - Detroit, MI

8/24 - Toronto, ON

8/26 - Chicago, IL

8/28 - Indianapolis, IN

8/30 - Houston, TX

9/1 - Austin, TX

9/3 - Dallas, TX

9/6 - Denver, CO

9/9 - Las Vegas, NV

9/10 - Los Angeles, CA

9/14 - Phoenix, AZ

9/15 - San Diego, CA

9/17 - Portland, OR

9/18 - Seattle, WA

9/21 - Vancouver, BC

9/30 - Oakland, CA

10/21 - Honolulu, HI

11/17 - Copenhagen, Denmark

11/18 - Stockholm, Sweden

11/21 - Oberhausen, Germany

11/22 - Berlin, Germany

11/24 - Zurich, Switzerland

11/26 - Vienna, Austria

11/27 - Munich, Germany

11/29 - Milan, Italy

11/30 - Paris, France

12/3 - Tilburg, Netherlands

12/4 - London, UK

12/7 - Dublin, Ireland

12/9 - Glasgow, UK

12/10 - Birmingham, UK

12/12 - Manchester, UK

