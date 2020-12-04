mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rico Nasty Drops Debut Album "Nightmare Vacation" Ft. Gucci Mane, Don Toliver, Trippie Redd & More

Erika Marie
December 04, 2020 00:03
Nightmare Vacation
Rico Nasty

The rapper says this album helped shape her as a person.


Her viral hits have helped not only solidify Rico Nasty position in the music industry, but they've also expanded her fanbase. The 23-year-old has been storming the scene as she blends rap, rock, art, and fashion in unconventional dimensions, making her one of the most sought after women in the game. On Friday (December 4), Rico Nasty shared her debut studio album Nightmare Vacation, and she said it was a project that helped her develop as a person.

“I feel like I haven't gone through something like this since my son," she told Apple Music. "I feel like when you're working on music and makeup and merch and all these other different avenues, you get swamped; I think that's the reason why I chose to name it Nightmare Vacation, too." Rico added that she fell into the trap of having others dictate her life, schedule, goals, and the like, so it was time for her to take the reigns. She also shared that she didn't rush her creative process or ride some trend's wave, so she feels this is her authentic self.

“Being your own person can be scary sometimes because you don't know if people are going to love it or hate it, but I feel the way I dress prepared me for this as well. I don't care about the naysayers.” Nightmare Vacation features looks by Don Toliver, Gucci Mane, Animé, Trippie Redd, ppcocaine, Rubi Rose, and Sukihana. Stream the latest by Rico Nasty and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Candy
2. Don't Like Me ft. Don Toliver & Gucci Mane
3. Check Me Out
4. IPHONE
5. STFU
6. Back & Forth ft. Anime
7. Girl Scouts
8. Let It Out
9. Losers ft. Trippie Redd
10. No Debate
11. Pussy Poppin
12. OHFR?
13. 10Fo
14. Own It
15. Smack a B*tch (remix) ft. ppcocaine, Rubi Rose, & Sukihana
16Smack a B*tch (Bonus)

