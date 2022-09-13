Turk's explosive interview on Drink Champs led to plenty of reactions. He took aim at Gillie Da King, discussed catching STDs with Lil Wayne, and led the internet into a frenzy after admitting to having sex in prison. However, it seems like his comments toward Rick Ross flew under the radar. During the interview, he expressed his issues with Rick Ross using his name in "Idols Become Rivals."



Rick Ross Attends Rick Ross Celebrates His Birthday At Mr. Hospitality's El Tucán With Haute Living And Rolls-Royce Motor Cars at El Tucan on January 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Romain Maurice/Getty Images.

"Rick Ross ain't reach out to me since I've been home. I've been home since 2012 and I'm in Atlanta, n***a," he said, revealing that he goes fishing down the block from the Promised Land. He said that he's reached out on numerous occasions but never got a response from Ross.

In typical Rozay fashion, he responded via Instagram Stories where he went on a long-winded rant, presumably after a workout. While he doesn't know Turk personally, he said he only mentioned the Hot Boyz rapper on "Idols Become Rivals" in defense of DJ Khaled.

"Your brother is the one who said you was a punk, personally. I spoke on your hustle and the work you put in, brother. That's what I mention your name for, brother. Not letting the streets forget your name," he said. "Now, you been out 10 years, you want to see Rozay, n***a. You could come to the motherfuckin'-- say you fish behind the Promised Land. Pull up there, n***a. I'll tell 'em to let you in so you could some look at Rozay in the eyes, baby... In 10 years, you shuold've pulled up to one of the venues, baby. Come holla at Rozay."

The rant turned into a promotional moment for his WingStop franchises, which he says offers chicken sandwiches in all 12 flavors.

"Let me tell y'all something. Y'all better get to the money out here. Go buy some real estate and live, n***a. Go buy some real estate and go let your wife take pictures with her legs crossed, playing Monopoly," he continued. "Go buy that bitch a dozen WingStop sandwiches. Get a dozen. Every different flavor and tell her, 'Stick your fries in that ranch, bae.'... I hope you hear me 'cause your hoe deserve them different flavors, the options in life," he concluded.

Check out Ross' full rant below.