Rick Ross is always getting to the bag. Despite receiving fines from several of his Wingstop locations in Mississippi, the Miami bred rapper is still focused on building his franchise. On Tuesday (August 30), Ross took to Instagram to announce that his chicken wing chain is getting into the chicken sandwich business with "The Biggest Chicken Sandwich." He shared with his 15.7 million followers, "THE BIGGEST Now has a chicken sandwich In 12 flavors."

He also promoted the new sandwich on his Instagram Stories, sharing “Today, 12 noon, Wingstop… Wingstop launching its very first chicken sandwich,” he shared. “Not just one, but 12 different flavors. 12 different Boss flavors. Wingstop.com… Let me catch this flight. As soon as I land, y’all know what I’m ordering.” Rick Ross' new venture comes just weeks after the Grammy nominated star responded to being hit with $100,000 worth of health code violations from his Mississippi Wingstop locations. Violations included forcing workers to illegally pay for uniforms, safety training, background checks, cash register shortages and more.

"When you running a business, there will be mistakes, but as the Biggest Bawse, you don’t make the same mistakes twice, you see?” Ross said. “Taking accountability is big when you the biggest, and remember this, most successful people don’t take stumbling as a setback but actually a stepping stone to greater things, you heard me? Let’s be great.”

Audrey Hall, Wage and Hour Division District Director in Jackson, Mississippi said of Ross' Wingstop violations, "The law prevents Boss Wing Enterprises LLC from shifting operating costs to workers by deducting the costs of uniforms, cash register shortages or training expenses, or to allow a worker’s pay to fall below the minimum wage rate."