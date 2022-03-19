Rick Ross is making boss moves, once again. As TMZ reports, the Richer Than I Ever Been hitmaker recently received a pretty epic gift to help him expand his massive estate – two full-grown buffalos.

The 46-year-old was given the animals on Friday, March 18th by his business partners at clothing an underwear company Ethika, when they were delivered to his Georgia property, which has been dubbed “The Promise Land.”

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

“We are gifting Ross these buffalo after conversation at his birthday party back in January,” Darius Burton, the Ethika’s director of brand operations told the publication. “I wanted to get him a giraffe but he wasn’t ready for that commitment so he said, ‘Let’s start smaller, like a cow.’”

Burton told Ross, “Nah, everyone has cows. I want you to have something nobody else in your state has, I’m getting you a buffalo.” It’s been noted that one of the animals is a 5-year-old that the rapper has named Timbuktu, standing 6’2” and weighing in at 2000 lbs, while the other – a 700 lb heifer – is just over a year old.

Currently, The Promise Land is home to four horses and a bull, and Burton has informed TMZ that he hopes to bring the aforementioned giraffe to his friend’s place by Christmas.

Over on his Instagram page, the father of four has been showing off his gift like a kid in a candy story, revealing that this is “something he spoke into existence and wanted his whole life.” In one clip, he can be heard telling the animals, “I love you,” as he welcomes them to their new home.

In case you missed it, earlier this month, Rick Ross made headlines after a hilarious clip of him riding a camel on vacation went viral – check that out here, and let us know what you think the rapper should name his second buffalo in the comment section.





