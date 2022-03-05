Rick Ross has been made into a meme, once again. It's no secret that the Richer Than I Ever Been rapper has a habit of keeping us laughing with his effortless antics, and a recent video of him riding on a camel in the desert is the latest reason he's got the internet in stitches.

In case you haven't seen it, the 46-year-old has been taking over Dubai, where he's been posted up partying his nights away with plenty of pretty ladies and close friends.

Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Earlier today (March 5th) the multihyphenate revealed that he ditched drinking in favour of some outdoor activities, including riding on the back of a camel and racing through the sand with pals.

Of the many videos uploaded to his story, one, in particular, has caught the internet's attention, in which the Clarksdale-born recording artist is filmed while getting off the camel's back. Of course, people couldn't help but comment that the animal appeared to be struggling, and crack a few jokes at Ross' expense.





"Nahhh Rick Ross big ass bringing down a camel got me crying this morning," one Twitter user wrote. Others chimed in with, "Him knowing immediately this was going to become a meme and committing to the facial expressions >>," and "When you're the straw that broke the camel's back."

See what else the internet has been saying about Rozzay's camel ride below.