New Year's Eve is upon us and Rick Ross is celebrating in style. Rozay touched down in Las Vegas less than 24 hours ago with his crew and by the looks of his Instagram Story, they've already begun toasting to 2020. The rap mogul has had a successful year as his businesses have flourished,Coming to Amerca II filmed at his Florida mansion, he released his memoir, and Port of Miami II finally hit the streets. Ross even touched down in Ghana days ago and performed at the Detty Rave for his last festival of the year.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Rozay was surprised at the Kempinksi Hotel as he arrived with his entourage when rapper CJ Biggerman began to freestyle. CJ just wanted to get the Maybach mogul's attention, and in a once in a lifetime moment, Ross stopped and listened to the up-and-coming rapper. Then, Ross had a surprise of his own: he told CJ he can perform with him on the Detty Rave stage. The excited emcee couldn't contain his enthusiasm, and according to clips online, Rozay lived up to his word.

"Thank you guys for your support, I do really appreciate it," CJ wrote on Instagram as he showed gratitude to Rick Ross for giving him an opportunity. "I want you guys to come in your numbers to support Detty Rave tonight with massive performance from me and the boss @richforever 🔥" Check out the CJ Biggerman's life-changing moments with Rozay below.