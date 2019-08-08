The pieces of Coming To America 2 are slowly being put together. Good sequels are hard to come by, especially if it's been decades since the original film was released in theaters, so CTA2 producers are taking their time in crafting just the right cast. Back in 1988, the hilarious movie starring Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos, Paul Bates, and many others centered around the story of Prince Akeem, a young African royal who wanted to find true love.

He and his best friend take a trip to America to sow their wild oats, but instead, the prince worked at a fast-food restaurant and fell in love with the owner's daughter. Coming To America is considered not only one of Murphy's best, but an overall classic comedy. Murphy, Hall, Bates, and Jones are set to reprise their roles, and it's recently been announced that a number of recognizable names will also be featured in the film including Rick Ross, Leslie Jones, Wesley Snipes, and Kiki Layne.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Snipes will portray a new character named General Izzi, the leader of a tribe near Prince Akeem's fictional home country of Zamunda. Roles by other actors have yet to be formally announced. Are you excited for CTA2?