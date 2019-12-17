mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rick Ross & Gunplay Link Up For Lavish "Nobody's Favorite" Visuals

Mitch Findlay
December 17, 2019 11:39
149 Views
10
1

Shark on deck.

Rick Ross, boss though he may be, opted for a more subtle approach on Port Of Miami 2. A solid, if altogether unchallenging effort from start to finish, the project found Renzel at his most comfortable. Luckily, when one's image is that of a charismatic higher-up, one can get away with coasting from time to time. On "Nobody's Favorite," however, Ross made sure to step into the boardroom with a vengeance, taking to a stark minimalist banger with formidable swagger. The brand new visuals, lined with menace and violent imagery, successfully enhance the song's sense of danger.

Neon-drenched lighting and opulent imagery are plentiful, with Renzel and Gunplay's table literally lined with a shark. Despite the dark tone, the ladies remain loyal to the cause, finding time to twerk accordingly. Despite the lack of any clear narrative, there's enough imagery to tell a loose and fragmented story, making "Nobody's Favorite" another solid video in Ross' growing repertoire. Check it out now, and make sure to revisit Port Of Miami 2 when you have a second. 

Rick Ross Gunplay Music Videos News Port Of Miami 2
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC VIDEOS Rick Ross & Gunplay Link Up For Lavish "Nobody's Favorite" Visuals
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject