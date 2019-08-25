After debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart last week, Rick Ross' Port Of Miami 2 album has expectedly taken its throne a No. 1 atop the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. In its first week, the album logged 80,000 units as recorded by Nielsen and becomes his first No. 1 on the chart since 2014's Mastermind last held the crown.

What's more, it debuts at the top exactly 13 years after Port Of Miami accomplished the same feat when it gifted Renzel his very first No. 1 on the chart in 2006.

Rick Ross now claims six No. 1 albums on this particular set, with POM2 also finding company in 2012's God Forgives, I Don't, 2009's Deeper Than Rap, and 2008's Trilla.

Before POM2, Rick Ross' last three efforts--Rather You Than Me (2017), Black Market (2015), and Hood Billionaire (2014)--all contributed to a streak in which he peaked at No. 2 every time. Miami 2 brings a welcome break to the pattern while also debuting at No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums chart.

Elsewhere on the charts, key selections from the output find themselves gracing the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart with the highest bidder going to the Wale-assisted "Act A Fool" at No. 45. It is followed by "Summer Reign," featuring Summer Walker at No. 47, "Turnpike Ike" at No. 49, and "Nobody's Favorite" with Gunplay at No. 50.

The four new entries bring Rick Ross to a tally of 99 tracks on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. One more cut and he will be only the ninth artist to ever 100 or more.