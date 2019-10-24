SPOILER AHEAD

Rhythm + Flow had a great run, although it felt shortlived. As the contestants went back home to their families with their heads held high, only one returned $250,000 richer. The winner, chosen by T.I., Cardi B and Chance the Rapper was also given the opportunity to play a set at Spotify's Rap Caviar Live. It was an intense experience, but well the final contestants delivered outstanding performances, there could only be one winner.

In the Sample episode, the remaining 6 contestants were given the opportunity to use tracks sampled by legendary artists, such as Tupac, Snoop, Jay Z, etc. Although some of the contestants stumbled, we can't deny it was a difficult task, as the bar was already set really high. In this episode we said goodbye to the hard-working contestant known as Sam BeYourself. The remaining 5 in the next Collaboration episode got the honor to perform with special guests Jhene Aiko, Miguel, Tory Lanez, Ty Dollar $ign and Teyana Taylor. Here, the underrated Caleb Colossus got knocked out, leaving D Smoke, Flawless Real Talk, Troyman, and London B to battle it out in the Finale.

They got to make crazy tracks and network with great producers including Tey Keith, London On Da Track, Hit-Boy, and Sounwave. Although there was only one winner, the producers offered some of the contestants the possibility of collaborating in the future -- which is what makes this show important. It's not only about winning but establishing your presence in the hip hop game and seizing opportunities to network with successful artists and producers.

In 5th place we had the trapper Troyman, who Cardi B mentioned could see working with Migos, while his counterpart London B, in 4th place, was the voice for all female rappers. Although Flawless Real Talk delivered an emotional performance, he couldn't make it past D Smoke's ''Last Supper.'' The well-deserved winner of Rhythm + Flow was the humble and honest rapper, D Smoke. Although Flawless Real Talk and D Smoke should've just split the money and called it a day, the win was definitely not a surprising one. D Smoke brought a lot to the table, such as playing instruments, rapping in different languages and more. The Inglewood rapper really proved himself throughout the entire season and won the hearts of many.

If you like any of the contestants, you can check out their songs and music videos on TIDAL. Peep D Smoke's insane music video, ''Let Me Go.''