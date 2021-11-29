The last two months have been a rollercoaster for Fetty Wap.

After flying under the radar for a couple years following his massive run in 2015, the "Trap Queen" rapper announced his new album The Butterfly Effect would be released on October 22. October 22 came and went and one thing was clear — Fetty Wap back. The Butterfly Effect was a more mature record than anything we'd heard before, and with songs like "Mona Lisa" highlighting the album, the buzz surrounding Fetty and his upcoming Rolling Loud NY appearance was palpable.

Unfortunately, it never happened.

Hours before his scheduled performance, Fetty Wap was arrested at Citi Field, and was reportedly charged with a handful of drugs and firearms charges. He was released on $500K bond, and in the weeks since, has ruffled a few feathers.

After assuring that "if it ain't life, it' ain't forever" in response to speculation over a potential sentence for his pending charges, Fetty spoke with Fat Joe about the challenges of his life in the streets, and the opps he's made over the years. During his conversation with the "Lean Back" rapper, Fetty said that his label owner, Nitt Da Gritt, had lied about paying for his attorney and called him miserable. Nitt Da Gritt responded, calling Fetty Wap "delusional" for thinking he is a "street n***a, trap n***a," or a "hustler."

Last night, Fetty dropped a new song called "First Day Out" to celebrate his release from jail, and to reflect on the aspects of his life that landed him there. Speaking to those who have supported him, as well as those who have gone behind his back, the New Jersey rapper painted a picture of his life in the streets, and once again, Nitt Da Gritt had something to say.

In a video re-posted by DJ Akademiks on IG, the RGF Productions CEO goes off on Fetty Wap, and says he's going through some sort of identity crisis.

"Make a first day out song?," he questioned. "N***a, you trying to be Gucci Mane?"

"What the f*ck, man? Like bro, it's like you having a f*cking identity crisis, bro. Bro, just be yourself, man," he said.

Nitt Da Gritt continues on to encourage Fetty Wap to get back to where he was when they made Fetty Wap in 2015, and finishes with one last observation.

"Do it for what you was doing it for before, what got you where you was at, my n***a ... N***a trying too hard bro, that sh*t is like trying too hard at its finest."

Check out "First Day Out" here and let us know if you think Nitt Da Gritt's response valid down in the comments.